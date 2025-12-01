Owwa to help OFW’s son after Hong Kong fire

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Monday, December 1, 2025, vowed to provide educational assistance to the son of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in the massive fire in Hong Kong.

Owwa said it will provide educational assistance to the son of Maryan Pascual Esteban via the Education and Livelihood Assistance Program (Elap).

"We assured the family of the government's continued assistance while encouraging the son to study hard and continue his mother's dream of completing his education, " said Owwa.

The agency also reiterated that the government is committed to providing all the necessary assistance to the family of Esteban, who resided in Cainta, Rizal.

"The government assures her family that they would receive all the benefits available to them, " said Owwa.

The agency said it will also work on immediately bringing home the remains of Esteban, who is an active member of the agency.

"The government will endeavor to immediately repatriate her remains to the Philippines, and will assist the family in all necessary processes, " said Owwa.

The Department of Migrant Workers earlier announced that there is one fatality stemming from the massive fire that hit Hong Kong. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)