Owwa to open 4th OFW Lounge in Clark airport

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) is all set to open its 4th OFW Lounge in the country with the forthcoming launch of the one in Clark International Airport-Terminal 2.

In a statement, Owwa said the Clark OFW Lounge is scheduled to officially open on September 16, 2026 following the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) it signed with the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (Lipad) Corporation on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

"Many of our OFWs travel for hours from their hometowns before they even reach the airport. When they arrive at Clark, we want them to have a place where they can sit down, rest, enjoy a meal, and seek assistance if they need it," said Owwa Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

Under the MOA, Owwa will manage and operate the OFW Lounge, while Lipad will provide the space and operational support necessary to ensure its safe and continuous operation.

"This forms part of the continuing effort to establish dedicated OFW Lounges in the country's major international airports, thereby ensuring that Filipino migrant workers have safe, comfortable, and accessible spaces before departing for work overseas," said Caunan.

To note, OFW Lounges provide OFWs with a comfortable place to rest before their flights while giving them access to complimentary food and beverages, welfare assistance, Owwa membership services, and information on Owwa programs and benefits.

In a television interview, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said around two million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have already been served by the three OFW Lounges of Owwa since the opening of the first one last January 2024.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, at least two million OFWs have benefited from the OFW Lounges of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3, as well as at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

"Two million people have already been served by the OFW Lounges at the NAIA 1 and NAIA 3, as well as the recently opened OFW Lounge at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport," said Cacdac.

He said they fully intend to open more OFW Lounges to make them more accessible to more departing OFWs.

"We will continue with these efforts, as we intend to further expand the services we provide to our OFWs," said Cacdac.

To note, the OFW Lounge at the NAIA 1 opened last January 2024 while the one at NAIA 3 was launched on July 2024. The facility for OFWs at the Cebu-Mactan International Airport was opened just last month. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)