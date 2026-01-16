OWWA vows expanded services as trust fund grows to P21.3B

MANILA – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reported a significant increase in its trust fund and membership, as it pledged to expand and improve services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worldwide.

In a media briefing in Pasay City on Friday, Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan announced that OWWA’s trust fund increased by PHP1 billion, from PHP20.3 billion in December 2024 to PHP21.3 billion by the end of 2025, while its membership saw a sharp increase from 2 million to 2.6 million members.

“Ang dahilan dito ay of course, ang tapat at transparent na pagmamanage ng OWWA Trust Fund at yan ang unang-unang mandato ng OWWA (The reason for this is, of course, the honest and transparent management of the OWWA Trust Fund, and that is OWWA's first and foremost mandate),” she said.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa tiwala ng ating mga OFW sa OWWA na siya namang nakikita nilang katuwang nila, hindi lamang pag meron silang problema, kundi sa pagpaplano ng kanilang magiging buhay pagbalik nila ng Pilipinas (We are grateful for the trust our OFWs have placed in OWWA, which they see as their partner not only when they have problems, but also in planning their lives upon their return to the Philippines),” she added.

During the briefing, Caunan highlighted several new initiatives under its “Alagang OWWA” program, including the opening of the OFW Lounges, the Seafarer Welfare Center, regional offices with free clinics and pharmacies and expanded global centers in Hong Kong and Taipei that provide legal assistance, health services and upskilling programs, among others.

Also included in the program is the holding of OFW Serbisyo Caravans, which, together with the Department of Migrant Workers and other government agencies such as the Land Transportation Office, Social Security System, Philippine Statistics Authority, among others, bring government services directly to OFWs wherever they are.

Caunan also announced a historic increase in its scholarship slots for OFW children, adding 10,000 slots to the current 15,000 slots.

To make the scholarship more accessible, she said eligibility thresholds were raised from USD600 to USD1,000 in monthly household income, allowing more families to access the program.

For OFWs, Caunan said upskilling and livelihood programs will include training allowances of up to PHP10,000 per month while they undergo professional courses such as caregiving.

In reaffirming support for distressed, medically-ill and those trying to reach OWWA, Caunan said the agency is looking at improving the 1348 hotline by adding more trained personnel to be able to cater to all OFWs and their families to access OWWA services.

“Our priority is the welfare of OFWs and their families, from emergency repatriation to training, scholarships, and reintegration,” Caunan said.

“OWWA’s growth reflects the trust OFWs have in our programs, and we remain committed to managing these resources prudently while expanding services that directly benefit them and their families,” she added. (PNA)