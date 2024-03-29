OWWA warns OFWs vs fake FB accounts

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Thursday, March 28, 2024, warned the public against the presence of social media pages that use the agency's image sans any authorization.

In a social media post, OWWA said there are Facebook accounts that use the agency's image with an aim to deceive overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

"There are accounts that use the official image of OWWA with an aim to encourage our Kababayans to fall for loan lending scams," said OWWA.

The OWWA stressed that the said social media accounts, such as "Princess Chng," have no connection to the government agency.

OWWA said its only official Facebook page is @OWWAofficial.

"Remember that these accounts have no relation with OWWA, either in its regional offices or central office," it said.

OWWA said those who have encountered such accounts are encouraged to report to authorities.

Reports may be sent through email: legal@owwa.gov.ph; mobile number/Viber: +639175805720; or landline: +632 (8)551-6638. (HDT)