Owwa warns public vs illegal recruiters to Myanmar

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) warned the public anew against illegal recruiters amid the high number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) being recruited to work in scam hubs in Myanmar.

In a social media post on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Owwa said it is imperative for the public to avoid job offers based in Myanmar.

The public is also reminded not to send personal information, passport, or money to online job seekers.

Owwa also said that the public should always be skeptical and immediately contact Owwa if there is a suspicious recruitment offer or promise of work in Myanmar.

"We encourage our countrymen to continue to be vigilant, be careful, and only interact with official government agencies," said the agency.

Add to this, it said, is that the deployment ban in Myanmar remains in effect.

"The public, especially our fellow OFWs, are reminded that we continue to enforce the deployment ban in Myanmar," said the Owwa.

It was back in May 2021 when a deployment ban was imposed in Myanmar following the tension caused by the military's takeover of the government.

More recently, there has been an increase in recruitment activities for customer service representatives but turn out as workers in Myanmar "scam hubs."

At least 220 OFWs, who worked as scammers in Myanmar, have already fled and are now seeking repatriation from Thailand. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)