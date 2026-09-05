Owwa working to swiftly repatriate M/V SIDR crew men

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) is working on swiftly repatriating both the remains of the two Filipino seafarers as well as the 14 surviving crew members of the M/V SIDR.

In a statement, Owwa Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said they are now in close coordination with other Philippine government agencies as well as the licensed manning agency and the shipowner regarding the repatriation efforts.

"Our top priority right now is the safe and prompt return of the 14 surviving seafarers, and the dignified repatriation of the remains of our two fellow citizens," said Caunan.

But aside from working on their repatriation, the Owwa chief said they have also started providing the necessary assistance to the families of the 16 seafarers.

These, she said, includes provision of psychosocial first aid, counseling, and other forms immediate needs assistance as well as in the processing of Owwa benefits, and coordination with relevant parties regarding contractual entitlements, insurance claims, and other payments due under their employment contracts.

"Our Regional Welfare Offices have already coordinated directly with their families to determine each one's immediate needs and provide the appropriate assistance without delay," said Caunan.

To recall, 16 Filipino seafarers were aboard the MV SIDR when the incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of August 31.

Of the total Filipino crew members, two of them perished while the other 14 crew members are safe and are currently in Oman. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)