P1-B support fund boosts zero balance billing in prov’l hospitals

TACLOBAN CITY – Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa is optimistic about expanding the zero balance billing program to provincial hospitals through a PHP1-billion support fund for hospitals managed by local government units (LGUs).

Previously limited to DOH-run hospitals, the program will now include more provincial hospitals as the DOH earmarks funds to begin implementing zero balance billing in selected large LGU-managed hospitals.

“We are currently studying how to support LGU hospitals, since PHP1 billion is minimal compared to what has been spent in DOH hospitals,” Herbosa said during the opening of the first mall-based wellness clinic in Eastern Visayas.

In 2025, Herbosa reported that more than 1.3 million patients in DOH hospitals benefited from the program and did not pay hospital bills.

From July to December 2025 alone, a total of PHP74.65 billion worth of hospital charges were fully covered for patients admitted in basic or ward accommodations.

The official noted that several LGU hospitals have already implemented similar programs, including those in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Pampanga and Bataan.

Earlier, the DOH said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed the allocation of PHP1 billion, which will be used to reduce patient expenses for basic accommodation to zero in participating LGU hospitals.

The initiative would expand the government’s zero balance billing policy beyond DOH-run facilities.

The DOH said the selection of LGU hospitals that will initially implement the program will be based on their local health systems' maturity levels and other technical preparedness indicators.

These include compliance with eligibility criteria, reporting requirements and operational obligations to ensure the LGU’s capacity to sustain the program.

The funds will be released directly to qualified large LGU hospitals, similar to the existing zero balance billing system in DOH hospitals, and will not require guarantee letters from politicians.

The zero balance billing initiative is part of the administration’s push to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve access to affordable healthcare, particularly for indigent and financially vulnerable patients. (PNA)