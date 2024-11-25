P1 price increase on fuel

FUEL companies will implement anew a price hike on their products on Tuesday, November 26,2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Petrogazz, Caltex and Cleanfuel said there will be a P1.10 per liter price increase for diesel, P1.15 per liter on gasoline and P.80 per liter on kerosene.

The said firms will implement the price adjustment by 6 a.m. except for Cleafuel which will change the pump prices at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil firms implemented a minimal price decrease of P.85 per liter for gasoline, P.75 per liter on diesel and P.90 per liter on kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)