P101.5M shabu seized, 6 arrested in Parañaque, Leyte operations

POLICE seized over P101 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, and arrested six drug suspects in two separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted on April 9, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday, April 10, 2026.

The operations, carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), targeted high-value individuals in Parañaque City and a priority-listed suspect in Leyte.

In Parañaque City, a joint buy-bust operation in a residential area in Sun Valley led to the arrest of five individuals, including a 35-year-old female suspect known by the alias “Bossing,” who was identified by authorities as a high-value target.

Authorities confiscated more than 13 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P91.04 million during the operation.

Firearms, ammunition, cash, and other non-drug items were also recovered from the suspects.

In a separate late-night operation in Barangay San Jose, Dulag, Leyte, police arrested a 45-year-old suspect listed as Rank No. 3 in the regional priority target list.

Seized from the suspect were around 1.5 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P10.52 million, along with buy-bust money, boodle money, and personal belongings.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against all arrested individuals.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the successful operations, underscoring the importance of coordination among law enforcement agencies in combating illegal drugs.

“Hindi titigil ang PNP sa pagtugis sa mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga. We will continue to act decisively, within the bounds of the law, to protect our communities,” Nartatez said.

He said that sustained collaboration remains crucial in addressing the country’s drug problem.

“The fight against illegal drugs is continuous. We owe it to the Filipino people to ensure safer communities,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)