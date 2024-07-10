P10.2M shabu seized from 2 suspects

THE Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) arrested on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, two alleged drug personalities who yielded P10.2 million worth of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) during a buy-bust operation in Quiapo, Manila.

In a report, PDEG Director Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said the suspects, Lope Alvarez Hernandez and Nacer Gunda, were arrested during a buy-bust operation around 3:15 p.m. on Alergui Street, Barangay 387, Quiapo, Manila.

Seized from the duo were a kilo of shabu with an estimated value of P6,800,000, 13 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing illegal drugs weighing more or less 500 grams with standard drug price P3,400,000, two firearms caliber 9mm Browning pistol and caliber 45 colt commander.

The suspects were brought to the PDEG Special Operations Unit-National Capital Region office as charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being prepared against them.

All evidence was turned over to the Forensic Group at Camp Crame in Quezon City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)