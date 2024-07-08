P10M reward up for Quiboloy’s arrest

A P10 MILLION reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Monday, July 8, 2024.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Abalos announced a P1 million bounty on each of Quiboloy’s co-accused: Crisente, Paulene and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy.

“Gusto ko ianunsyo sa mga nanood at nakikinig na meron tayong mga kaibigan na gustong tumulong sa paghahanap sa kanila at nag-offer ng reward ng P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and P1 million each for Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Jackielyn Roy at Sylvia Cemanes,” he said.

(I would like to announce to our viewers and listeners that we have friends who want to help in finding them and have offered a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and P1 million each for Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Jackielyn Roy, and Sylvia Cemanes.)

Abalos refused to divulge the individuals who raised the reward money over frustration on Quiboloy’s case.

'Abuse'