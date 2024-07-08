P10M reward up for Quiboloy’s arrest

A P10 MILLION reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Monday, July 8, 2024.
In a press conference at Camp Crame, Abalos announced a P1 million bounty on each of Quiboloy’s co-accused: Crisente, Paulene and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy.
“Gusto ko ianunsyo sa mga nanood at nakikinig na meron tayong mga kaibigan na gustong tumulong sa paghahanap sa kanila at nag-offer ng reward ng P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and P1 million each for Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Jackielyn Roy at Sylvia Cemanes,” he said.
(I would like to announce to our viewers and listeners that we have friends who want to help in finding them and have offered a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and P1 million each for Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Jackielyn Roy, and Sylvia Cemanes.)
Abalos refused to divulge the individuals who raised the reward money over frustration on Quiboloy’s case.
'Abuse'
On April 1, the Davao City Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five others over the alleged violation of Section 10(a) or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) No. 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”
The bail was set at P180,000 for sexual assault and P80,000 for maltreatment.
His co-accused surrendered and paid the bail for their temporary freedom.
On April 11, a Pasig City Court also issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five others over the alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. No bail was recommended.
Abalos urged Quiboloy to surrender and prove his innocence before the court.
“Sa nangyayaring ito parang tinatapakan ang sistema ng pamahalaan parang niyuyurakan. Magse-serve ka ng warrant parang ikaw pa ang masama. Simple lang, ang batas ay batas ang may kasalanan mananagot at yan ang gagawin naming Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos said.
(In this situation, it feels like the government system is being trampled upon, like it’s being desecrated. Serving a warrant makes it seem like you're the bad one. It's simple: the law is the law, and those who are guilty will be held accountable, and that is what we will do, Pastor Quiboloy.)
“Ngayon simple lang may warrant, kung wala kang kasalanan sumuko ka mahirap ba yon,” he added.
(Now, it's simple: there is a warrant. If you're not guilty, surrender. Is that difficult?)
Arrest warrant
On June 10, police personnel, including the elite Special Action Force troopers, visited five properties in Davao province belonging to Quiboloy in a bid to serve his arrest warrant. Authorities failed to find him and his co-accused.
Supporters of Quiboloy gathered together in front of the said properties in a bid to prevent the police from entering the compounds.
Six KOJC members who allegedly attacked police in Glory Mountain using bolos were charged for obstruction of justice.
The KOJC, however, maintained that the PNP’s procedure in arresting the fugitive preacher was unlawful and unconstitutional.
Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Marbil said those hiding Quiboloy may face charges for obstruction of Justice.
He said they are also looking into the possible liability of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who said that he is aware where Quiboloy is hiding.
Duterte was named the new administrator of properties belonging to KOJC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)