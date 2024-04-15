P13.3B worth of shabu seized in checkpoint

POLICE arrested on Monday, April 15, 2024, a suspect who yielded P13.3 billion worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) in Alitagtag, Batangas.

In a report, the Batangas Provincial Police Office identified the arrested suspect as Ajalon Michael Zarate, 47, a resident of Project 4, Quezon City.

Police said members of the Alitagtag Municipal Police Station (MPS) were conducting a checkpoint when they flagged down a passenger van driven by Zarate for an inspection.

Zarate failed to present his driver’s license to the police and had become uneasy during the visual inspection, prompting the cops to be suspicious of him.

Personnel manning the checkpoint observed that the back of the vehicle was covered with a blue woven sack but portions of it were visible.

When asked, the suspect voluntarily removed the blue sack, revealing that the van was fully loaded with an undetermined quantity of suspected illegal drugs.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law of 2002, specifically the provision on the illegal transport of prohibited drugs, will be filed against the arrested suspect.

In a press conference, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos refused to provide further details about the apprehension due to ongoing follow-up operations.

He commended the Alitagtag police and ordered the spot promotion of Police Captain de Luna, who led the checkpoint operation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)