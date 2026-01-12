P136M worth of illegal drugs seized, 76 suspects nabbed – PDEA

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday said PHP136.18 million worth of illegal drugs were seized while 76 suspects were arrested from Jan. 2 to 9.

In a statement, PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the arrests and seizures were the products of the agency's 53 anti-illegal drug operations during the period.

Among the illegal drugs confiscated were 18,522.31 grams of shabu; 4,483.66 grams of dried marijuana leaves and bricks; 4,068.00 grams of marijuana kush; 20,400 pieces of marijuana plants; 290 milliliters of cannabis oil; and 149 grams of marijuana oil.

Of the 76 arrested, 53 were drug pushers; 13 were drug den visitors/clients; four were drug den owners/maintainers; one was a drug possessor; one was drug den employee; and four were importers.

Nerez said the operations highlight PDEA's sustained and intelligence-driven approach to dismantling illegal drug networks across the country.

All arrested suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), while the confiscated evidence will undergo forensic examination and will be presented in court. (PNA)