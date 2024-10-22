P150,000 reward offered for abducted US national’s rescue

THE local government of Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, has offered a P150,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of abducted American national Elliot Eastman.

In an interview with reporters, Zamboanga Peninsula Police Regional Office spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez stated that the LGU of Sibuco offered P50,000 for anyone who can help authorities locate the boat used by the suspects in abducting the victim and P100,000 for those who can assist in locating Eastman.

“Ongoing ang ating mga operasyon dito sa Region 9 at sa mga borders. Mas targeted na ang ating mga moves sapagkat meron na tayong mga leads sa mga persons of interest na nakuha namin… Meron na tayong suspected group on the local side, pero hindi pa natin puwedeng sabihin ang mga ito at ‘yung mga connections nila hindi pa natin puwedeng ilahad as of this time,” she said.

(Our operations are ongoing here in Region 9 and at the borders. Our moves are now more targeted because we have leads on the persons of interest. We already have a suspected group on the local side; however, we cannot divulge their information just yet.)

Galvez also revealed that, based on his profile, Eastman is a former member of the U.S. Marines who went awol.

Eastman was abducted by four individuals from his residence on Thursday, October 17. He was shot in the leg by the suspects as he tried to resist while being taken onto a small boat.

Galvez stated that there is still no demand for ransom from the suspects, nor any proof of life.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is coordinating with local authorities amid the ongoing investigation into the abduction. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)