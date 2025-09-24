P1.64-B performance-based bonus for Army personnel released

MANILA – The government has approved the release of PHP1.64 billion for the 2023 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) of more than 110,000 qualified officials and employees of the Philippine Army.

In a statement on Wednesday, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the move recognizes the “dedication and sacrifice” of soldiers who continue to defend peace and protect the Filipino people.

“Alam po natin, lalo na po ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, ang pagpupursige at hirap ng bawat sundalo (The government, especially President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., knows the sacrifices of our soldiers). Our soldiers dedicate their lives to defending peace and protecting our people. This release underlines our commitment to recognize and reward our men and women in uniform who fulfill their duties with excellence,” Pangandaman said.

Under the approved release, eligible personnel will receive a bonus equivalent to 45.50 percent of their basic monthly salary as of Dec. 31, 2023.

To qualify, Army officers and employees must have earned at least a “Very Satisfactory” rating under the Civil Service Commission’s Strategic Performance and Management System.

The funds will be sourced from the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund under the FY 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, in a Malacañang briefing, underscored that the grant serves as recognition of the soldiers’ sacrifices in safeguarding the nation’s freedom and sovereignty. (PNA)