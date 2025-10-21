P19.2M marijuana found off West Philippine Sea

AUTHORITIES intercepted an estimated P19.2 million worth of suspected kush off the West Philippine Sea on October 20, 2025.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said officers of the Philippine Navy recovered the illegal contraband contained inside a black duffle bag during a routine maritime patrol near Sabina Shoal.

Upon the inspection of the bag, naval personnel found 32 heat-sealed plastic packs filled with dried buds of suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 16 kilograms.

The seized items were immediately brought to the Philippine Navy facility at 2LT Lagare Pier, Tidepole, Barangay Masipag, Puerto Princesa City, where documentation and inventory were conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Palawan Provincial Office, and witnessed by barangay officials and media representatives.

The illegal drugs were brought to the Police Regional Office 4B Palawan Provincial Forensic Unit for examination and proper disposition.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded the swift and coordinated effort that led to the seizure, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in maritime security.

“This operation reflects our collective vigilance and determination to stop illegal drugs from entering our shores,” he said.

“It is a clear demonstration of the unity among our law enforcement and defense agencies working hand in hand to protect our people and preserve the integrity of our borders,” it added.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño reiterated that the continuous effort of the PNP to strengthen coordination with its maritime and anti-drug counterparts.

“Our cooperation with the Navy and PDEA remains steadfast. We are determined to ensure that the country’s waterways are never exploited by drug traffickers,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)