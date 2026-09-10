P1B worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Pampanga, Bataan

Police seized close to PHP1 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested 14 individuals in separate operations in Pampanga and Bataan on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing held in Camp Crame, Police Regional Office - Central Luzon (PRO-3) regional director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said that cops seized 759 master cases of suspected smuggled or illicit cigarettes from an Isuzu GIGA wing-opening van in Mabalacat, Pampanga, around 12:30 a.m.

He said that information gathered during the subsequent investigation indicated that the shipment may have originated from a private seaport in Mariveles, Bataan, prompting intelligence operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group – Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3) to proceed to the area and conduct surveillance.

During the surveillance, several trailer trucks carrying 40-foot container vans were monitored in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on the same date, the trucks were observed leaving one after another, prompting operating units to position along identified routes in Bataan and Pampanga.

The follow-up operation resulted in the interception of seven trailer trucks in Abucay, two in Limay and one in Orion, all in Bataan, and five in Lubao, Pampanga. The trucks were subsequently found carrying substantial quantities of suspected smuggled/illicit cigarette products.

Mendez said the operation showed the importance of sustained intelligence work and close coordination among operating units.

“Yes 15 containers and 1 wing van (closed to PHP1 billion), 14 arrested (most were drivers). Ongoing yung ating pag-iimbestiga, ongoing yung pag-alam natin kung sino may-ari or sino nag-ooperate nito (Our investigation is ongoing to find out who owns or operates it). It will form part of the evidence na magpa-file kasi tayo ng (we will file) anti-agricultural sabotage. I can say malawak kasi imagine, 15 containers. Rough estimate is 1,000 packs per container so malaking pera, ibig sabihin malaking grupo ito (I can say it's big because imagine, 15 containers. Rough estimate is 1,000 packs per container so that's a lot of money, meaning this is a big group),” he explained.

The cigarette products loaded in the 15 trucks have an aggregate value of approximately PHP960 million, subject to final inventory and verification by appropriate authorities.

“The earlier interception in Mabalacat City provided our personnel with information that we immediately pursued. This follow-up operation prevented another substantial volume of suspected illicit cigarettes from reaching the market. More importantly, we are pursuing the source and the people behind their movement and distribution because illegal trade affects government revenues, legitimate businesses, and ultimately our communities,” he said.

Mendez also said that PRO-3 is coordinating with concerned government agencies for the proper verification and disposition of the intercepted products and the filing of appropriate charges against those who may be found liable.

The PRO-3 will continue to pursue intelligence-driven operations against illicit trade and other illegal activities that threaten legitimate commerce and the safety and economic well-being of communities across Central Luzon.

Petroleum products seized in Marinduque

Meanwhile, two individuals were arrested in a joint police operation in Marinduque on Tuesday that led to the seizure of approximately PHP3.5 million worth of petroleum products and transport equipment allegedly being used in unauthorized fuel distribution.

The operation was conducted in Barangay Bachao Ibaba, Gasan town by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the PRO-4B (Mimaropa).

The suspects were allegedly found distributing and dispensing petroleum products using a tanker without the required authority and permit from the Department of Energy (DOE), prompting their arrest for alleged violations of petroleum regulations.

Police recovered approximately 19,800 liters of petroleum products consisting of premium gasoline, diesel and unleaded gasoline, with an estimated market value of PHP1.73 million. Also seized was a 10-wheeler tank lorry valued at approximately PHP1.80 million, along with other items relevant to the investigation.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operation reflects the PNP’s commitment to addressing activities that may affect public safety and legitimate economic activity.

“We have to protect the public not only from crime, but also from activities that can disrupt legitimate business and commerce. Kung may paglabag (If there is violation), we will address it through proper police action — firmly, fairly and always within the law,” Nartatez said.

The arrested individuals and recovered items were turned over to the CIDG for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges. (PNA)