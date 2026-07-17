P22-M illegally traded petroleum products seized in Bataan

EIGHT individuals were arrested after Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives dismantled an alleged illegal petroleum trading operation in Dinalupihan, Bataan, resulting in the seizure of an estimated P22 million worth of fuel products.

The operation was carried out on July 16, 2026 in Barangay San Benito by the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3, with support from other intelligence, investigative, and territorial police units.

Police said the operation began with an entrapment that led to the arrest of two Filipino men, aged 46 and 36, who were allegedly caught selling petroleum products without the required license from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Authorities later apprehended six more suspects, five men aged 42, 42, 43, 47, and 49, and a 42-year-old woman, after they were allegedly found unloading fuel from tanker trucks into unauthorized storage facilities.

Investigators said they examined delivery documents and waybills recovered during the operation and found that the petroleum products were reportedly intended for a different consignee and delivery destination, indicating their alleged diversion from their authorized route.

Seized during the raid were more than 104,000 liters of petroleum products, including around 68,000 liters of diesel, 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 7,600 liters of premium gasoline, and 8,800 liters of ethanol. Police also confiscated four fuel tanker trucks, an electric pump, and several delivery documents believed to be connected to the operation.

The eight suspects will be charged with violation of Sections 2(a) and 3(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree 1865, which penalizes the unauthorized sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation demonstrates the police organization's continued campaign against illegal trade and other economic offenses that undermine lawful commerce.

He said the PNP will continue conducting intelligence-driven operations to dismantle illicit trading networks and ensure that those engaged in illegal activities are brought before the law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)