P24/liter reduction on diesel cost expected

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Saturday, April 18, 2026, a big-time oil price reduction within the week.

In a video message, Marcos said the cost of diesel is expected to go down by more than P24 per liter, while gasoline will decrease by P3.41 per liter and kerosene by P2 per liter.

“Mas malaki ito kaysa sa rollback noong nakaraang linggo at malinaw ang ibig sabihin nito para sa ating lahat. May ginhawang parating,” he said.

(This is larger than last week’s rollback, and it clearly means something for all of us. Relief is coming.)

“At sa ating mga oil company, malinaw naman ang aking panawagan. Ipatupad ninyo ang rollback ng buo, tama, at walang pagkaantala. Ibigay ninyo sa taong-bayan ang dapat naman na nasa kanila,” he added.

(And to our oil companies, my call is clear. Implement the full rollback, properly and without delay. Give the public what rightfully belongs to them.)

Marcos urged the public to immediately report to authorities, particularly the Department of Energy (DOE) any possible violations to the prevailing regulations.

“Batid namin ang sitwasyon ng bawat Pilipino sa panahong ito. Hindi tayo titigil, hindi tayo uurong, at hindi natin hahayaan na ang ginhawang ito ay hindi po makarating sa taong-bayan,” he said.

(We are aware of the situation of every Filipino at this time. We will not stop, we will not back down, and we will not allow this relief to fail to reach the people.)

The Department of Transportation earlier implemented the service contracting program for public utility vehicle drivers with P1-billion fund allocation.

Under the program, bus operators and drivers will be paid P100 for each kilometer, P40 per kilometer for modern jeepneys and UV express drivers and operators, and P30 per kilometer for traditional jeepneys.

Marcos said the P10 fuel discount for PUV drivers will also continue.

He said the agency also started implementing a moratorium on driver’s licenses, including student and conductor permits, as well as car registrations set to expire this month, as part of government relief measures.

“Halimbawa, kung mag-e-expire ngayong buwan ang rehistro mo, magiging valid pa rin ’yan hanggang July at wala kang babayarang multa o anumang surcharge. Bukod sa driver’s license at sa rehistro, extended din ang validity ng mga student permit at ang mga conductor’s license,” the President said.

(For example, if your registration is set to expire this month, it will still remain valid until July, and you won’t have to pay any fines or surcharges. Aside from driver’s licenses and vehicle registration, the validity of student permits and conductor’s licenses has also been extended.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)