P28M shabu confiscated from foreign national in NAIA

AUTHORITIES arrested a foreign passenger who yielded over P28 million worth of shabu at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the arrested 48-year-old Croatian national arrived in the country from Johannesburg, South Africa, with a connecting flight through Hong Kong on March 14.

Aviation authorities conducted verification on the suspect’s luggage following a routine baggage screening. A K9 narcotics detection dog later confirmed the presence of illegal drugs in the luggage.

The illegal contraband, weighing approximately 4,156 grams with an estimated value of P28,260,800, was packed in improvised pouches wrapped in black duct tape hidden inside a false compartment of the suitcase.

The suspect, who was traveling alone, was immediately placed under arrest. She is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.