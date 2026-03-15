P28M shabu confiscated from foreign national in NAIA

AUTHORITIES arrested a foreign passenger who yielded over P28 million worth of shabu at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.
In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the arrested 48-year-old Croatian national arrived in the country from Johannesburg, South Africa, with a connecting flight through Hong Kong on March 14.
Aviation authorities conducted verification on the suspect’s luggage following a routine baggage screening. A K9 narcotics detection dog later confirmed the presence of illegal drugs in the luggage.
The illegal contraband, weighing approximately 4,156 grams with an estimated value of P28,260,800, was packed in improvised pouches wrapped in black duct tape hidden inside a false compartment of the suitcase.
The suspect, who was traveling alone, was immediately placed under arrest. She is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.
PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units and emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance at the country’s ports of entry.
"Ang ating mga paliparan ay hindi dapat maging daanan ng ilegal na droga. Our personnel remain alert and coordinated with partner agencies to stop drug trafficking before it reaches our communities,” Nartatez said.
(Our airports must not be a gateway for illegal drugs. Our personnel remain alert and coordinated with partner agencies to stop drug trafficking before it reaches our communities.)
“Malinaw ang mensahe natin: anyone who attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country will be intercepted and held accountable. We will continue strengthening airport security operations to protect the public,” he added.
(Our message is clear: anyone who attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country will be intercepted and held accountable. We will continue strengthening airport security operations to protect the public.)
Meanwhile, the PNP, through the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG), also intercepted two abandoned inbound parcels containing nearly 20 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at around P135.96 million on March 13.
The parcels, shipped from abroad and addressed to a recipient in Marilao, Bulacan, were flagged during X-ray screening by Bureau of Customs personnel.
“Ang bawat operasyon na kagaya nito ay patunay na tuloy-tuloy ang laban ng PNP sa ilegal na droga,” said Nartatez.
(Every operation like this is proof that the PNP’s fight against illegal drugs is continuous.)
“Hindi natin papayagang maipasok ang mga ipinagbabawal na ilegal na droga sa ating bansa, at patuloy naming palalakasin ang pakikipagtulungan sa iba pang ahensya upang protektahan ang mamamayan,” he added.
(We will not allow illegal drugs to enter our country, and we will continue to strengthen our cooperation with other agencies to protect the citizens.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)