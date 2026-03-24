P2.9-T public-private partnership pipeline projects – PPP Center

MANILA – The Philippines currently has 248 projects worth PHP2.94 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector, data from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center showed.

As of Monday, 166 projects worth PHP2.81 trillion will be implemented by the national government while the remaining 82 projects worth PHP134.82 billion will be implemented by local government units.

Railway accounted for the biggest chunk with total projects amounting to PHP2.07 trillion, followed by aviation, PHP1.26 trillion; and road, PHP944.77 billion.

Majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go earlier said that in the coming years, the government will be more reliant on PPPs as alternative to concessional financing.

"We will be less reliant on concessional loans once the country moves into an upper-middle class. So we will have to find other sources of financing," he said. (PNA)