P2B infra projects eyed for Magalang

A total of 56 infrastructure projects worth ?2.056 billion have been identified for Magalang, Pampanga.

This is part of efforts to improve public facilities, basic services, and connectivity in the municipality.

Based on the Summary of Projects for LGU Magalang (1st District), the projects include 19 local government priority projects with a combined allocation of around ?396 million.

Another 37 projects worth ?1.660 billion are funded by the national government.

The infrastructure pipeline is expected to provide additional support to Magalangís ongoing development, with projects aimed at addressing the municipalityís infrastructure needs and improving the delivery of essential services to residents.

The projects are being advanced through the collaboration and initiatives of Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson, First District Congressman Carmelo ìPogiî Lazatin Jr., Pampanga Governor Lilia ìNanay Babyî Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis ìDeltaî Pineda, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the national government.