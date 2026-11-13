P2M reward up for Basilan judge’s killers

Sit was gunned down by motorcycle-riding suspects while driving on the way to the port on Thursday morning, November 12, along Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City.

Olaso said the motorcycle used by the assailants has already been recovered in Maranga Maasin.

The mayor believes that the attack is connected to the cases handled by Sit.

The Philippine National Police has formed a Special Investigation Task Force for the conduct of investigation on the killing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)