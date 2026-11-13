P2M reward up for Basilan judge’s killers

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has offered a P2-million reward in exchange for any information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the killing of Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit.
During the regional convention of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) in Zamboanga City on Thursday night, November 13, 2026, Olaso said the P1.5 million reward will come from his personal funds while the remaining P500,000 was donated by a concerned individual.
Sit was gunned down by motorcycle-riding suspects while driving on the way to the port on Thursday morning, November 12, along Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City.
Olaso said the motorcycle used by the assailants has already been recovered in Maranga Maasin.
The mayor believes that the attack is connected to the cases handled by Sit.
The Philippine National Police has formed a Special Investigation Task Force for the conduct of investigation on the killing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)