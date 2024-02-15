P32B allocated for programs to boost workforce, livelihood

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated a total of P32.720 billion under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to support the administration’s programs that provide livelihood and help ensure employment to Filipinos.

In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said among the programs covered by the budget were those being implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), such as the Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad), which was allocated with P28.867 billion for 2024.

Tupad is a community-based initiative that provides temporary employment to workers in the informal sector, specifically targeting the underemployed, or workers who do not receive sufficient wages in their current jobs; the self-employed individuals who work for themselves; and the displaced marginalized workers, or those who have lost their jobs or experienced reduced income due to the pandemic.

The Jobstart Philippine Program, which aims to help the youth who are at least high school graduates, gain knowledge of local labor market conditions, career assessments, and life skills training, was allocated with P46.021 million.

Under the program, the youth will have the opportunity to undergo technical training and internships with private sector employers.

The DBM said P488.198 million was also allotted to the Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes), which provides temporary employment to students in need during their vacation to keep them in school and complete their education.

DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) was also given P2.352 billion to continue assistance to marginalized groups such as self-employed individuals, unpaid family members, low wage and seasonal workers, displaced workers, and landless farmers, while the Government Internship Program., which provides internship opportunities to individuals 18 to 30 years old, will get P707.716 million funding.

The DOLE Adjustment Measures Program (DOLE AMP) was allocated with P258.722 million to enhance workers’ skills through funding for skills upgrade projects.

The DBM said the program is a positive step toward empowering workers and promoting their professional development.

“To fulfill the President’s directive to empower our workforce, we remain committed to supporting programs that will continue to provide quality jobs and employment opportunities. The livelihood programs, educational initiatives, and safety nets we’ve put in place will not only provide immediate relief but also pave the way for sustainable growth,” said Pangandaman. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)