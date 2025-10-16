P3.39B released for police forces’ Performance-Based Bonus

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P3.39 billion for the 2023 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) of over 225,000 qualified police personnel.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the release of the funds is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen the morale and welfare of government workers, especially law enforcement frontliners, and to build a professional, motivated, and well-supported bureaucracy that delivers with integrity and excellence.

“Our police officers are among the pillars of our nation. They stand at the frontlines of peace and order every single day. We see their hard work and dedication, so we are making sure they receive what is rightfully due to them,” she said.

Under the approved release, each qualified Philippine National Police (PNP) official and personnel will receive a Performance-Based Bonus equivalent to 45.5 percent of their monthly basic salary as of December 31, 2023.

PNP officials and personnel who are qualified to receive the financial benefit are those that achieved at least a “very satisfactory” rating under the Civil Service Commission-approved Strategic Performance Management System, or the equivalent rating required by the Career Executive Service Board.

Pangandaman said this will also provide real relief to the families of police officers, a boost to their household budgets, tuition for their children, or additional funds for daily necessities.

“Maliit na bagay lang ito kung ikukumpara sa dugo at pawis na ibinubuhos ng ating kapulisan araw-araw. Sa bawat pisong matatanggap nila, nandun ang pagkilala ng pamahalaan sa kanilang kabayanihan at tapat na paglilingkod sa bayan,” she said.

(This is just a small thing compared to the blood and sweat our police officers shed every day. In every peso they receive lies the government’s recognition of their heroism and faithful service to the nation.)

“Malaking tulong po ito sa ating mga pulis at sa kanilang pamilya. Pambili ng pagkain, dagdag pang-tuition ng kanilang mga anak, pantulong sa budget sa bahay — o anumang paraan ito mapakinabangan — ang mahalaga ay maramdaman nilang pinahahalagahan natin ang kanilang sakripisyo,” she added.

(This is a big help for our police officers and their families — whether it’s for buying food, paying for their children’s tuition, adding to the household budget, or in any other way it can be used — what matters most is that they feel we value their sacrifices.)

In a statement, the PNP said preparations are underway for the release of the PBB, as it assured a transparent and orderly process.

It said the payout schedule for all eligible PNP personnel will be officially posted through the Finance Service’s regular information channels.

“The PNP leadership remains committed to ensuring that every qualified member receives what is rightfully due to them. This incentive is a well-deserved recognition of their consistent service and dedication to duty,” PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said.

The PBB serves as a performance-based incentive system that rewards government personnel who have demonstrated exceptional service, operational efficiency, and adherence to accountability standards, aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda on Morale and Welfare, which underscores the organization’s commitment to recognizing the dedication and hard work of its personnel.

Acting chief PNP Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the development, noting that the release of the PBB reflects the administration’s commitment to reward merit and performance in the public sector.

“The Performance-Based Bonus is a reflection of the hard work, integrity, and professionalism of every police officer who continues to serve with excellence and dedication. This initiative of the President strengthens our resolve to deliver better and more efficient public service,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)