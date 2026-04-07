P33M worth of misdeclared pharmaceutical products seized

About PHP33 million worth of misdeclared pharmaceutical products from China were seized at the Manila International Container Port, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Tuesday.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the shipment was initially declared as containing 1,144 pet cages but a spot check revealed several undeclared medicines.

Customs personnel found various undeclared commodities without the required permits from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including 330 boxes of pharmaceutical products worth over PHP33 million.

Authorities discovered 400 boxes of other goods, including electronics, cosmetics, automotive parts, hardware and various accessories worth PHP19.69 million.

“We will not allow illicit trade to undermine the safety of our people or the integrity of our economy. I just want to assure those who plan to smuggle illegal products into the country that I and the BOC will ensure that all those responsible for this type of activity will be held accountable," Nepomuceno said.

Meanwhile, MICP District Collector Felipe Geoffrey de Vera said the port would maintain heightened vigilance at the border. Also present during the inspection are officials from the FDA and representatives from pharmaceutical firm UNILAB Inc. (PNA)