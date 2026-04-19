P342,000 worth of shabu seized from delivery rider

POLICE arrested a suspected high-value drug personality and confiscated over P342,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, in a buy-bust in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City.

Operatives from the Taguig City Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) carried out the operation around 10:30 p.m. on April 14, 2026.

The suspect, a 30-year-old delivery rider known by the alias “Orlando” and a resident of Barangay Pembo, was arrested during the sting.

Authorities said they recovered approximately 50.3 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P342,040.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed against the suspect.

Taguig City police chief Julius Añonuevo said the operation reflects intensified anti-drug efforts by Taguig police in coordination with the Southern Police District, focusing on high-value targets to curb illegal drug activities.

“This operation shows our intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” Añonuevo said.

“With the support of Mayor Lani Cayetano, we continue to strengthen our operations to keep communities safe and hold violators accountable,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)