P35 daily minimum wage increase in NCR approved

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) has approved a P35 daily salary hike for minimum wage earners in the region.

In an ordered signed on June 27 but was published only on Monday, July 1, 2024, the RTWPB set the new minimum wage rate for non-agricultural to P654 from P610, while P608 from 573 for agriculture, service and retail establishment employing 15 workers or less and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers.

It was publicized on the July 1 edition of a general publication and will take effect after 15 days.

“The minimum wage rates prescribed under this Order shall be for the normal working hours which shall not exceed eight (8) hours of work a day,” the order read.

The last minimum wage increase in NCR was implemented on July 16, 2023 at P40.

On May 1, Labor Day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the wage policy making agencies to conduct a review on salary rates across the country to cushion the effects of inflation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)