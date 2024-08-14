P35M shabu confiscated from arriving African national

AUTHORITIES arrested Tuesday evening, August 13, 2024, a female African national who tried to bring over P35 million worth of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) into the country.

Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) director Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said the arriving suspect from Dubai was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The suspect was identified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as Jolene Du Plessis from South Africa.

Confiscated from her baggage after it underwent an x-ray inspection were more or less 5,265 grams of shabu with an estimated street price of P35.802 million.

The arrested suspect and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to PDEA for proper documentation and disposition. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)