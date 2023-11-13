P3.7M reward up for arrest of Jumalon’s killers

THE reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the persons responsible for the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon has increased to P3.7 million, the Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) said Monday, November 13, 2023.

In a statement, the MIPC said Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. pledged P500,000 reward for the arrest of the gunman and his cohorts and P3 million for law enforcement personnel who will arrest those responsible for Jumalon’s death.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) also offered P100,000 each reward for the arrest of the perpetrators.

“These collective efforts demonstrate a united front against impunity and a shared determination to hold those accountable for Mr. Jumalon's untimely death. We commend the swift response of the local authorities in taking proactive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the MICP said.

“We call upon the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing any relevant information that could lead to the swift arrest of the suspects. The reward money serves as a testament to the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case, and we encourage individuals with information to come forward and contribute to the pursuit of justice,” it added.

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by a man while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5.

The gunman snatched the victim’s necklace before fleeing the scene.

The police earlier referred murder and robbery charges against an identified gunman and two John Does.

Police investigators are looking into several motives for the killing, including land dispute.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo clarified that police personnel are prohibited from accepting reward money.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the Provincial Government, but with or without the reward, we assure the family na tatrabahuhin namin ang kaso (we will solve the case),” she said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)