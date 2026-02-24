P4-B for SUCs to build more facilities, increase enrollment

MANILA – The 2026 national budget earmarked PHP4 billion to build more classrooms, upgrade more facilities, and provide more opportunities for deserving students in 114 state universities and colleges (SUCs) nationwide, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said.

In a news release on Tuesday, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance said the allocation would enable SUCs to expand their enrollment capacity.

He noted that limited capacity has forced SUCs to turn away qualified students despite meeting admission requirements.

Analysis by the senator’s office showed that, due to capacity issues, 168,493 students were denied admission despite being qualified for enrollment.

Data submitted by 62 SUCs also showed that 32 have exceeded their capacity, and 11 of these SUCs have already reached 100 percent occupancy.

“Bagama’t may libreng kolehiyo na tayo, napakarami pa ring kabataan ang hindi nakakapasok dahil kapos ang pasilidad at kapasidad ng ating mga SUCs. Tiyakin nating lahat ng mga mag-aaral ay mabibigyan ng pagkakataong makapagpatuloy ng kanilang edukasyon (Though college education is free, many of our youth remain unenrolled due to the lack of facilities and capacities of SUCs. We must ensure that all learners are provided the opportunity to continue their studies),” Gatchalian said.

“Kaya naman, sa ilalim ng makasaysayang pondong inilaan natin para sa sektor ng edukasyon, tiniyak nating bawat SUC ay may pondo para palawakin ang kanilang kakayahang tumanggap ng mas marami pang mga mag-aaral (That’s why under the historic funds allotted for the education sector, all SUCs are assured of funds to enhance their ability to accept more students).” (PNA)