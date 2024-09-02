P40/kg of rice under Rice for All possible in Kadiwa stores by October

MANILA – The public may soon have access to PHP40 per kilogram of mixed imported and local well-milled rice in its Kadiwa stores in October, according to Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

In an interview with Anthony Taberna aired on Facebook late Sunday, Tiu Laurel said this is possible as retail prices in local markets are expected to drop to PHP45 per kilogram with the new stocks of imported rice coming in under the lowered tariffs.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the implementation of Executive Order No. 62 or the lowering of tariffs on imported rice from 35 percent to 15 percent.

“Tingin ko mga October… Kung PHP52 ngayon dapat maging (I think by October… If it’s PHP52 now, it should be) PHP45,” Tiu Laurel said, referring to the PHP6/kg. to PHP7/kg. expected price decline in local markets under the lowered tariffs.

“Ang (The) Kadiwa, eventually, will be going, kung PHP45 na iyan sa market, sa Kadiwa (if that’s PHP45 in the market, in Kadiwa) by that time should be PHP40, iyong (under the) Rice for All,” he said.

Kadiwa’s Rice for All program intends to provide the general public with cheaper rice compared to the prevailing market price.

This is on top of the P29 program or the sale of PHP29/kg of aging but good quality stocks of National Food Authority (NFA) rice to members of the vulnerable sector including members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents.

Minimum market prices of rice have started to decline with the monitored prices of imported well-milled lowered to PHP45/kg on Aug. 30, from PHP48/kg and on Aug. 27, with imported regular-milled rice maintaining a minimum of PHP46/kg. level, based on the DA Bantay Presyo (price monitoring) report.

For the minimum prices of local commercial rice, local well-milled maintained a PHP47/kg level for the same period, with local regular-milled rice increasing from PHP43/kg on Aug. 27 to PHP45/kg on Aug. 30.

Tiu Laurel, meanwhile, said they are expediting procedures to further increase the number of Kadiwa stores nationwide.

He said farmer cooperatives and entrepreneurs may use the name of Kadiwa to sell agricultural commodities in their areas, provided adherence to DA’s Kadiwa procedures and operational systems.

“Mayroon na kaming na-identify na 1,000 plus actually. Pero iyong nakita na naming (We have identified more than 1,000. But what we have seen as) feasible to be exact, mga (around) 655.”

The DA earlier expressed plans to open Kadiwa stores in Visayas and Mindanao in early September, with priority areas identified in Cebu, Maguindanao, and Sulu. (PNA)