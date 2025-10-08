P4.4B assets frozen amid flood control anomalies probe

OVER P4.4 billion worth of assets have been frozen amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) said Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

In a statement, the AMLC said it has secured a fifth freeze order from the Court of Appeals (CA) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the government’s flood control programs.

“The latest freeze order covers several additional bank accounts linked to persons of interest, notably including an entity whose license had been allegedly used in the implementation of ghost projects,” the AMLC said.

“Every freeze order matters. Each freeze order secured strengthens the evidentiary trail, ensuring that illicit funds cannot be concealed or dissipated,” AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David said.

The AMLC said the first four freeze orders issued by the CA cover 1,632 bank accounts, 54 insurance policies, 163 motor vehicles, 40 real properties, and 12 e-wallets with a total value of P4.4 billion.

“With the issuance of this fifth freeze order, this figure is expected to rise,” it added.

The AMLC reiterated its commitment to work closely with stakeholders and government agencies to pursue all leads and ensure that funds intended for public welfare are not diverted for unlawful gain. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)