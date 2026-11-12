P455.6M shabu seized, 4 suspects arrested in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES seized 67 kilograms of substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, worth P455.6 million and arrested four suspects in a joint anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, November 11, 2025.

The operation, conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), resulted in the arrest of Sabirin Alisan, Shermahal Halisan, Jul-Asbi Asakil and Abu-Darda Abdulhaih.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation underscored the importance of sustained intelligence work and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

“This is a significant accomplishment in our campaign against illegal drugs because we have prevented a substantial volume of dangerous substances from reaching our communities,” he said.

“More than the value of the seized drugs, what matters is the lives we may have saved and the harm we would have prevented had they been distributed not only in Mindanao but across the country,” he added.

Nartatez said authorities would pursue further investigations to identify the organization behind the shipment and determine how the illegal drugs reached Zamboanga City.

He directed police units to coordinate with PDEA and other law enforcement agencies to trace the source, financing, distribution routes and intended recipients of the seized drugs.

The suspects are expected to face charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)