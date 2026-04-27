P4B illegal cigarettes seized since December 2025

ALMOST P4 billion worth of illegal cigarettes has been seized in major operations conducted in the country since December 2025, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

In a statement, Remulla said major operations that led to billions worth of illicit cigarettes were conducted in the Negros Island Region, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, and Cebu over the past five months.

The most recent operation was conducted in Bago City in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City on April 22, 2026, which resulted in the arrest of a total of 10 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of cigarettes.

Police seized over P262.5 million worth of illegal cigarettes and machinery during the Bago City raid, while P536.6 million worth was seized in Bacolod City, totaling almost P800 million.

Initial findings showed that Bacolod City was being used as a storage and consolidation point, while manufacturing activities were allegedly conducted in Bago City.

Investigators are looking into reports that the facility may have had the capacity to produce massive volumes of counterfeit cigarettes intended for distribution across Negros and the wider Visayas area.

The arrested suspects were charged with violation of the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, along with cases involving falsified identities.

Remulla said authorities are also pursuing the suspects’ reported links to online cigarette sales and illegal online sabong activities in Cebu.

The DILG chief earlier said that in 2024 and 2025, government losses from smuggled cigarettes amounted to around P60 billion, which could have been spent on the health care of Filipinos.

Remulla said an active police major allegedly linked to the protection of the illegal operation is now under custody and subject to further investigation.

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) spokesperson Major Helen Dela Cruz said the police major assigned in Bacolod City has been relieved and brought to PNP headquarters for investigation. He also formerly served as the CIDG provincial officer in the Negros Island Region.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also ordered an investigation into the police major’s links to other illicit activities in the region, particularly illegal e-sabong operations.

On April 22, 30 individuals were arrested in an illegal e-sabong facility in Talisay City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)