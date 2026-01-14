P4B set aside for 10K new MUP posts; P21.7B for pay hike rollout

MANILA – The Marcos administration has allocated more than PHP4 billion to fund over 10,000 new military and uniformed personnel (MUP) positions this year, alongside the allocation of the first tranche of base pay increases amounting to PHP21.7 billion, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the welfare of soldiers, police officers and other uniformed personnel remains a priority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., as reflected in the proposed 2026 national budget.

Castro said the government has earmarked PHP4.06 billion for the creation of 10,077 additional military and uniformed positions across various government agencies in 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen public safety and national security.

She also said salary increases and higher subsistence allowances for MUPs will continue, stressing that these adjustments recognize their sacrifices and service to the country.

“Ang adjustments ay bahagi ng pagkilala ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. sa ating military at uniformed personnel sa kanilang kabayanihan… at sa kanilang sakripisyo para sa bayan (The adjustments are part of President Marcos Jr.’s recognition of our military and uniformed personnel for their heroism… and their sacrifices for the nation),” Castro said.

Acting Budget Secretary Rolando Toledo said the 2026 budget sends a clear message of support to uniformed personnel, noting that the first tranche of base pay increases under Executive Order No. 107 will begin this year.

Toledo added that the subsistence allowance for MUPs will increase to PHP350 per day starting Jan. 1, 2026, backed by a total allocation of PHP71.1 billion to ensure its sustainability.

Under the 2026 budget, the additional 10,077 positions include 1,358 for the Armed Forces of the Philippines; 2,000 for the Philippine National Police; 2,000 each for the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology; 1,000 for the Bureau of Corrections; and 1,790 for the Philippine Coast Guard.

“These positions are not just numbers. They are additional hands, strength, and protection for the nation,” Toledo said. (PNA)