P56.6M shabu seized at NAIA; 2 passengers arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested two inbound Filipino women over the interception of P56 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (locally known as shabu) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The seizure was made on May 6 during a joint operation involving the PNP, Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and airport security units.

According to the PNP, the suspects arrived from Phnom Penh, Cambodia aboard an international commercial flight that landed at 4:41 a.m.

BOC X-ray personnel flagged two pieces of luggage at the arrival lobby x-ray area after detecting suspected prohibited items inside the bags.

During a physical inspection conducted in the presence of the passengers and law enforcement officers, baggage examiners discovered several foil packs containing white crystalline substances hidden inside improvised carbon-paper pouches.

Authorities later subjected the luggage to K9 inspection, which indicated the presence of illegal drugs. A field test conducted on-site yielded positive results for shabu.

Police said the operation led to the confiscation of around 8,324 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P56.6 million.

Investigators said one black suitcase contained about 4,506 grams of shabu concealed with coffee powder and assorted items, while a dark gray suitcase yielded around 3,818 grams hidden alongside brown powder and personal belongings.

The suspects were arrested and the seized items were turned over to PDEA for proper disposition and case build-up.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the successful interception highlighted intensified border security operations against transnational drug trafficking.

“Every successful interception of illegal drugs at our ports of entry protects countless Filipino families from harm. We will continue to strengthen our border protection efforts against drug trafficking networks,” Nartatez said.

He added that the police would remain vigilant against attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

The PNP said the operation was in line with the government’s intensified anti-illegal drug campaign and strengthened coordination among airport and law enforcement authorities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)