P60 minimum wage hike takes effect in Metro Manila

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded employers in the National Capital Region (NCR) to comply with the new P60 daily minimum wage increase that took effect Saturday, September 26, 2026.

In a social media post, the DOLE said Wage Order No. NCR-28 is now in effect across Metro Manila.

“All employers are directed to strictly comply with the provisions of the said wage order,” the DOLE said.

The department also assured workers that it would closely monitor the implementation of the new wage rates.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-28, the daily minimum wage for non-agricultural workers increased from P695 to P755.

Workers in the agriculture sector, retail and service establishments employing 15 workers or fewer, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing fewer than 10 workers will receive a daily minimum wage of P718, up from P658.

The new wage order took effect while Wage Order No. NCR-27 remains tied up in litigation.

Wage Order No. NCR-27 originally granted an P85 daily minimum wage increase in two tranches: P60 upon effectivity and another P25 beginning January 20, 2027.

Its implementation remains subject to continuing litigation before Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 152 and Navotas City Regional Trial Court Branch 287.

The new Wage Order No. NCR-28 grants the same P60 increase provided under the first tranche of the earlier wage order. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)