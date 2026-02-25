P6.6B shabu seized in Valenzuela lab bust

AUTHORITIES dismantled a clandestine shabu laboratory inside a Valenzuela City warehouse and seized illegal drugs and chemicals worth P6.6 billion during a pre-dawn operation on February 22, 2026.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted the joint operation at an industrial compound in Barangay Veinte Reales.
Operatives from the PDEA Regional Office IV-A Cavite Provincial Office and PDEA Regional Office–National Capital Region, coordinated with the Valenzuela City Police Station. They arrested a suspect identified as “alias JP,” 30, a resident of Cubao, Quezon City.
Authorities arrested the suspect at 4:15 a.m. after he sold 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, to an undercover operative.
The drugs sold during the buy-bust were valued at P3.4 million.
The transaction led law enforcement agents to a warehouse previously under intelligence monitoring. Inside the facility, operatives discovered a functioning shabu laboratory.
Seized items included 906.4064 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P6.16 billion and 64.15 liters of liquid methamphetamine valued at P436.22 million.
Operatives also recovered controlled precursors, essential chemicals, and laboratory equipment used to manufacture illegal drugs.
PDEA Director Isagani Nerez described the operation as a significant laboratory discovery.
“The volume of shabu seized represents nearly one metric ton that would have otherwise flooded communities across Metro Manila and beyond,” Nerez said.
Nerez acknowledged the support of Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian and the PNP. He cited the coordination between the National Government and the local government unit.
Authorities are preparing charges against the suspect for violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)