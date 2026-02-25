P6.6B shabu seized in Valenzuela lab bust

AUTHORITIES dismantled a clandestine shabu laboratory inside a Valenzuela City warehouse and seized illegal drugs and chemicals worth P6.6 billion during a pre-dawn operation on February 22, 2026.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted the joint operation at an industrial compound in Barangay Veinte Reales.

Operatives from the PDEA Regional Office IV-A Cavite Provincial Office and PDEA Regional Office–National Capital Region, coordinated with the Valenzuela City Police Station. They arrested a suspect identified as “alias JP,” 30, a resident of Cubao, Quezon City.

Authorities arrested the suspect at 4:15 a.m. after he sold 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, to an undercover operative.