P700-M uncertified imported perfumes seized in Valenzuela raid

AUTHORITIES confiscated around P700 million worth of imported perfumes believed to have entered the country without proper certification during a warehouse raid in Valenzuela City on Friday night, April 10, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation, carried out around 8:30 p.m., targeted facilities of Nicewheel Rubber Corporation and Haiwan Import/Export Corporation along Bonifacio Street in Barangay East Canumay.

It was led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Northern District Field Unit, with support from the Bureau of Customs, Department of Trade and Industry, Northern Police District, Philippine Coast Guard, and local barangay officials.

Police said the raid stemmed from information provided by the Office of the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government regarding alleged illegal importation activities, prompting surveillance operations that later led to coordination with the Bureau of Customs for the issuance of a Letter of Authority signed by Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno.

Authorities identified the suspects as a Chinese national known only by the alias “Allen” and an unidentified accomplice, both of whom remain at large.

Nartatez said the seizure is a significant blow against organized illegal trade, saying it disrupts syndicates that undermine the economy and local industries.

He added that initial intelligence suggests the operation may be part of a broader supply chain, with authorities now examining documents to trace distribution channels, including malls and online platforms

During the raid, officers discovered assorted imported perfumes suspected of lacking mandatory certification and regulatory compliance.

The items were inspected and seized in the presence of warehouse caretaker Rodolfo Palorina and security guard Lendy Inion.

Samples of the seized products will be submitted to the Department of Trade and Industry for verification of compliance with require certifications, including the Philippine Standard Quality and Safety Mark and the Import Commodity Clearance sticker.

Authorities will also conduct quality control tests to determine whether the items meet Philippine National Standards before any potential distribution.

Nartatez warned that uncertified products could pose health risks to consumers, noting that the absence of regulatory clearance raises concerns about unknown chemical contents that may cause skin allergies or other health complications.

All confiscated goods have been turned over to the Bureau of Customs for safekeeping.

Police said they are preparing criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, against the suspects, which will be filed before the Valenzuela City Prosecutor’s Office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)