‘P700M of people’s money put to waste’ due to Senate fiasco

"The Philippine Senate in 28 days under Alan Peter Cayetano: Estimated Cost - P700M. Output - chaos, gunfire, Bato’s escape despite ICC-issued warrant while under its 'protective custody,' session boycott, failed destabilization attempt, unauthorized committee hearings highlighted by one not presided nor attended by a single senator. What a waste of taxpayers’ money!" Lacson said.

Lacson, who is part of the now majority bloc, said they are hopeful of the fresh start under the leadership of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian.

“This is a fresh start. And I hope everybody will cooperate, including the members of the minority,” he said.

Cayetano was elected as the Senate President on May 11 following the surprise comeback of Dela Rosa, who had been absent since November 2025.

During Dela Rosa’s return, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) tried to arrest him on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged involvement in the crime against humanity charges in relation to the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

Preventing Dela Rosa’s arrest, the Cayetano leadership placed him under protective custody while he exhausts all his legal remedies against his apprehension.

On the evening of May 13, a shooting happened inside the Senate building.

Investigators said it was then Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca, Dela Rosa’s classmate, who started the shooting after sighting NBI personnel in the GSIS building, a wall and a door away from the Senate building.

Dela Rosa left the Senate premises before dawn on May 14, hours after the shooting incident, which caused chaos in the chamber, along with Senator Robin Padilla, who was recommended by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to be charged with obstruction of justice.

Days after the Senate standoff, the Supreme Court resolved the petition of Dela Rosa, which subsequently prompted the Department of Justice to issue an order on May 21 to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the NBI to arrest Dela Rosa.

On June 3, Gatchalian was elected as the Senate president pro-tempore and the acting Senate president before the session adjourned sine die.

Gatchalian was installed after Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who belongs to then the majority bloc led by Cayetano, attended the plenary session following a three-day boycott.

Maintaining that Cayetano is still the Senate President, Senator Pia Cayetano, who claimed to be the legitimate chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, pushed through with a hearing in relation to the panel’s probe into anomalous flood control projects with the so-called 18-ex marines as the resource persons.

A tension broke anew in the Senate premises after Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla allegedly tried to stop the said resource persons from entering.

In a press conference earlier the day, Gatchalian stood firm that the Senate Blue Ribbon committee is already headed by Senator Erwin Tulfo and not Senator Pia.

On June 17, Gatchalian was formally elected as Senate President after they achieved a quorum consisting of 13 lawmakers of the chamber following the attendance of Senator Joel Villanueva, who was formerly a member of the Cayetano bloc. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)