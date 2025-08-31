P754-M shabu shipment seized in Clark

AUTHORITIES intercepted a shipment containing over P75 million worth of illegal drugs in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat, Pampanga.

In a statement on Saturday, August 30, 2025, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the parcel, which was declared as an industrial water chiller, was inspected and seized on Friday afternoon, August 29.

The shipment, which contains 11.04 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P75,072,000, came from Mexico and was consigned to an address in Cainta, Rizal.

Two suspects from Cebu and Tarlac were arrested during the drug interdiction operation.

They were charged with violation of Sections 4, 11, and 20, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez commended the seamless collaboration of all law enforcement and border control agencies, stressing that the interception highlights the government’s unyielding commitment to cut the supply of illegal drugs at the country’s ports of entry.

“This interdiction success underscores our united front against international drug trafficking. We will remain vigilant in safeguarding our ports and borders to protect Filipino communities from the threat of illegal drugs,” Nerez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)