P775M shabu seized from 3 drugs suspects in Cavite

POLICE Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) arrested three alleged drug suspects who yielded over P775 million worth of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

PDEG Director Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said the 37- and 26-year old suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasong Buaya II, Imus, Cavite on September 9, 2024.

A total of 110 kilograms of shabu placed inside sacks labeled as fish food with an estimated street price of P748 million were seized during the operation.

In another buy-bust operation in Imus City, PDEG operatives arrested a 33-year-old male suspect considered a “high-valued target” in Cotabato City who yielded approximately P27 million worth of shabu.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects.

“Our unwavering dedication to tackling drug traffickers is commendable, and the success of our operations highlights the exceptional teamwork involved,” said Matta.

“The arrest of these individuals is a significant step in dismantling their drug networks. We remain committed to working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the key figures behind this drug syndicate in the region,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)