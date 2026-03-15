P95M worth of shabu seized in Surigao port operation

AUTHORITIES seized nearly P95 million worth of shabu and arrested a suspected drug courier during a joint anti-illegal drugs operation at a major port in Surigao City Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the interdiction took place around 4:45 a.m. at Lipata Port in Barangay Lipata, carried out by operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority Police, and other law enforcement units.

Operatives arrested a 23-year-old male identified by authorities through the alias “Sultan,” tagged as a high-value individual. The suspect, a Maranao and resident of Taguig City, allegedly acted as a drug courier.

The team recovered 14 packs of shabu weighing about 14 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P95.2 million.