P95M worth of shabu seized in Surigao port operation

AUTHORITIES seized nearly P95 million worth of shabu and arrested a suspected drug courier during a joint anti-illegal drugs operation at a major port in Surigao City Saturday, March 14, 2026.
In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the interdiction took place around 4:45 a.m. at Lipata Port in Barangay Lipata, carried out by operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority Police, and other law enforcement units.
Operatives arrested a 23-year-old male identified by authorities through the alias “Sultan,” tagged as a high-value individual. The suspect, a Maranao and resident of Taguig City, allegedly acted as a drug courier.
The team recovered 14 packs of shabu weighing about 14 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P95.2 million.
Police also seized a gray pickup vehicle used to transport the illegal drugs.
PNP chief General Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the joint operating teams for the successful operation and cited the importance of coordination among law enforcement agencies in intercepting illegal drug shipments.
“Malinaw ang ating mensahe—hindi natin hahayaan na magamit ang ating mga pantalan bilang daanan ng ilegal na droga,” Nartatez said.
(Our message is clear—we will not allow our ports to be used as a gateway for illegal drugs.)
“Through sustained coordination and vigilance, we will continue to intercept these shipments and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.
He said the arrest underscores the continuing efforts of authorities to dismantle drug networks operating across regions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)