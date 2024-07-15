Padilla files anti-political dynasty bill

SENATOR Robinhood Padilla filed Senate Bill 2730 aimed at prohibiting political dynasties, in line with the mandate of the 1987 Constitution on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Padilla emphasized the need to remove obstacles that hinder the most qualified individuals from serving the Filipino population.

"Given that this measure complies with the legislature's mandate to enact an anti-political dynasty law and is a step towards leveling the playing field in politics and governance, the passage thereof is earnestly sought," Padilla said.

"Political dynasties, in effect, have exhausted resources to attain economic and political dominance while at the same time compromising political competition and undermining accountability," he added.

In the 1987 Constitution, Article II, Section 26 states that "the state shall ensure fair access to public service opportunities and forbid political dynasties as defined by law."

According to Senate Bill 2730, "No spouse or person related within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full or half blood, to an incumbent elective official seeking re-election, shall be allowed to hold or run for any elective office in the same city and/or province, or any party list in the same election."

If the incumbent official's constituency is national, these relatives were only barred from running in the same province where the official resides or for any national position, including the incumbent's.

The bill mandated that candidates file with the Comelec to declare no political dynasty ties with incumbent officials in the same city/province.

A petition can be filed with the Comelec to disqualify a candidate for political dynasty reasons, leading to summary proceedings by the Comelec, which will reject candidacy filings that violate the anti-political dynasty act.

If no decision was made by the Comelec before the vote count is finished, the candidate's votes will be tallied, but their proclamation will be halted if disqualification grounds are significant, leading to automatic forfeiture of the right to assume office if the candidate is already proclaimed. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)