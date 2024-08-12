Padilla pushes for heavier penalty for rape

SENATOR Robin Padilla has filed a measure seeking the imposition of heavier penalties, including death, for sexual assault, particularly rape.

Padilla filed Senate Bill 2777 on Monday, August 12, 2024, for the amendment of the Anti-Rape Law of 1977 (Republic Act 8353) to make the offense punishable by death under aggravating circumstances.

He raised the need for the country to have stronger and more gender-responsive laws, noting that both males and females can be victims of sexual assault.

“Despite the penalties under RA 8353, this representation still finds it compelling to increase the punishment for any person who shall commit an act of rape as stated under Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353,” Padilla said.

“By doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times,” he added.

Under Padilla’s proposed measure, the penalty of reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment to death may apply if:

* The rape is committed with the use of a deadly weapon or by two or more persons;

* The victim becomes insane due to the rape;

* The rape is attempted and a homicide is committed during the crime; and

* The rape is committed with any of the aggravating or qualifying circumstances in the article.

Padilla also cited a study of the Council for the Welfare of Children and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) in 2017 showing more males aged 13 to 24 experience sexual violence more than females.

The senator filed the bill amid the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, which he chairs, inquiry into the policies of television networks and artists management agencies in relation to complaints of abuse and harassment.

The probe centers on the complaint filed by Sandro Muhlach before the National Bureau of Investigation against GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, over alleged sexual assault. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)