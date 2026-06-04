Padre Pio Shrine now an international shrine

THE National Shrine and Parish of St. Padre Pio shall now be known as the "International Shrine and Parish of St Padre Pio."

In a social media post, the Padre Pio Shrine announced its receipt of the Decree of the Vatican granting its elevation to an "international shrine."

"The Decree was issued at Vatican City, in the office of the Dicastery for Evangelization, last May 25, 2026, coinciding with the 139th Birth Anniversary of St. Padre Pio," said the Padre Pio Shrine.

It said the solemn declaration of the new international shrine based in Sto. Tomas, Batangas shall be on September 23, which is the Feast Day of St. Padre Pio.

"May this historic milestone inspire us to deepen our faith and devotion as we journey together in prayer and thanksgiving," said the Padre Pio Shrine.

It was back in July 2024 when the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) agreed to endorse the church’s bid to be recognized as among the world's international shrines.

Under the Canon Law, for a church to be called an international shrine, the approval of the Holy See is required.

Aside from the Padre Pio Shrine, the Philippines is also home to the International Shrine of Our Peace and Good Voyage, which is in Antipolo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)