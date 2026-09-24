Padre Pio shrine ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world

LIPA Archbishop Gilbert Garcera on Thursday, September 24, 2026, declared the readiness of the Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, to welcome pilgrims from all over the world after it was bestowed with the title of an international shrine.

In a press briefing following the Holy Mass marking the shrine’s elevation on Wednesday, Garcera said this is because the elevation underscores its growing role as a major global center of pilgrimage, prayer, reconciliation, and evangelization.

"What began as a center of local devotion has grown into an international place of pilgrimage through the grace of God, the dedication of our clergy, religious communities, benefactors, and volunteers, and the unwavering faith of millions of devotees," said Garcera, who is the concurrent president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

"As an international shrine, we are called to welcome pilgrims from every corner of the world and share St. Padre Pio’s message of prayer, trust in God, and love for humanity," he added.

It was back on May 25 when the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization issued the decree elevating the shrine as an international shrine.

Under the Vatican’s Code of Canon Law, international shrines are pilgrimage sites whose designation and statutes require approval from the Holy See.

The Vatican says shrines should provide opportunities for prayer, worship, spiritual guidance, and Christian formation while promoting charity toward people in need.

The Shrine of St. Padre Pio is the Philippines’ second international shrine, with the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, or the Antipolo Cathedral, being the first one designated in March 2023.

Aside from its pastoral significance, Garcera sees the elevation of the Shrine of Saint Padre Pio as a potential tool to unite a divided world.

He said they hope that the international shrine will be able to help promote peace and harmony not only locally but also internationally.

"In an era marked by deep political divisions, social anxiety, and global religious turmoil, the International Shrine of St. Padre Pio assumes a vital mission: to serve as a spiritual catalyst for transforming the soul of the nation and the world," said the prelate.

"Padre Pio’s timeless message of trust in God and radical charity offers a direct antidote to contemporary despair. By opening its doors as a sacred sanctuary of peace and reconciliation, the shrine seeks to heal fractured communities, inspire spiritual renewal, and unite hearts in an increasingly divided world," Garcera added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)