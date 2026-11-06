PAF decommissions 6 remaining 'Huey' helicopters

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has formally decommissioned from its fleet the six remaining Bell UH-1H Iroquois "Huey" utility helicopters after more than 60 years in service.

In a statement Thursday night, PAF spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the decommissioning ceremonies for the veteran aircraft took place at the Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City.

"The ceremony marked the retirement of the aircraft type from PAF service, bringing to a close a legacy that began with the arrival of the first four UH-1H helicopters at Villamor Air Base on March 29, 1969," he said.

The PAF had around 40 to 60 units of the helicopters in various models and configurations.

The aircraft got its iconic status during the Vietnam War where the helicopter was first used for combat operations.

Capinguian said the retirement ceremonies for the UH-IH fleet was spearheaded by PAF chief Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, who also honored the contribution of the aircraft during its service.

"Over the years, the helicopters supported various military operations and humanitarian efforts across the country, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of generations of pilots, aircrew, and maintenance personnel who operated and sustained them," he added.

Capinguian said the decommissioning marks the end of an important chapter in the service's history.

"The UH-1H's legacy of service and the dedication of the personnel behind it will remain part of the institution's enduring heritage," he added.

In lieu of the UH-IHs, PAF now use brand-new S-70i "Black Hawk" fleet, which numbers 45 units and were delivered from 2020 to 2026.

"Black Hawk" helicopters are known for their versatility, speed and reliability in a wide range of missions. (PNA)