PAF reservist Mikee Romero resigns

BRIGADIER General Michael “Mikee” Romero of the Philippine Air Force Reserve resigned from the service amid the review of the recruitment, promotion, and conferment of awards.

In a statement, PAF spokesperson Colonel Ma. Christina Basco said Romero has been relieved of his designation as Wing Commander, Tactical Operations Wing (Reserve) Northern Luzon, to pave the way for the investigation.

“We likewise confirm that he filed his resignation from the AFP Reserve Force, effective 19 August 2026. We note his statement expressing gratitude for the trust, friendship, camaraderie, and opportunities extended to him during his service,” Basco said.

“We continue to review and verify all related records and issuances to ensure strict compliance with existing policies and regulations. The PAF remains committed to transparency and adherence to standards in all our processes, as we deeply value the role, contribution, and honor of every reservist who serves alongside us,” she added.

Romero, a former representative of the 1-Pacman party-list in the House of Representatives, faced criticism over the military medals, badges, and honors he wore.

The issue gained traction after photos of him wearing a Philippine Air Force uniform made the rounds on social media.

The public, including some retired military personnel, questioned how a new reservist like Romero was able to gain a large number of decorations and badges attached to his uniform, including a Gold Cross Medal, an AFP decoration for gallantry in action, as well as the Combat Commander or Kagitingan Badge.

Romero’s decorations even appeared to be more than those of AFP Chief of Staff General Antonio Nafarrete.

Romero maintained that he legitimately acquired the awards and honors.

Romero co-authored congressional measures that improved the salaries and benefits of military and other uniformed personnel in 2018.

He also reportedly played a key role in the acquisition of three new C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft for the Philippine Air Force, strengthening the AFP’s strategic airlift, humanitarian assistance, and disaster-response capabilities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)